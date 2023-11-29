PM Modi Acknowledges Courage & Patience of Rescued Labourers; Wishes Good Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saluted the spirit of all the people associated with Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation.
PM Modi said that the success of the Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation of our labor brothers is an emotional moment for everyone. Acknowledging the courage and patience of those who were trapped in the tunnel, he wished them good health. The Prime Minister added that everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork.
The Prime Minister posted on X, “उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है। टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। यह अत्यंत संतोष की बात है कि लंबे इंतजार के बाद अब हमारे ये साथी अपने प्रियजनों से मिलेंगे। इन सभी के परिजनों ने भी इस चुनौतीपूर्ण समय में जिस संयम और साहस का परिचय दिया है, उसकी जितनी भी सराहना की जाए वो कम है। मैं इस बचाव अभियान से जुड़े सभी लोगों के जज्बे को भी सलाम करता हूं। उनकी बहादुरी और संकल्प-शक्ति ने हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों को नया जीवन दिया है। इस मिशन में शामिल हर किसी ने मानवता और टीम वर्क की एक अद्भुत मिसाल कायम की है।
As per information, earlier on Tuesday, the NDRF and SDRF personnel went inside the tunnel to rescue the trapped workers.
Officials present at the site said that 15 trapped miners were safely evacuated from the tunnel in 30 minutes after the first man was pulled out.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh were present at the site during the rescue operations this evening.
The rescued workers will be taken to the Chinyalisaur Community Health Center, reports said.
It may be mentioned that, on November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. Immediate mobilization of resources by the State and Central Governments ensued to rescue the 41 trapped labours.
Initially opting for a 900 mm pipe through the debris, safety concerns led to the exploration of multiple rescue options simultaneously. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labours with available electricity and water supply.
Various government agencies were working tirelessly on each assigned specific tasks to ensure the safe evacuation of the workers. National and International experts were present at site to advice on the rescue operation.