Christmas Festivities Grip Region

Assam along the entire world celebrates auspicious festival Christmas today.

Churches across the state have been elegantly decorated with Christmas trees, stars and bells. Meanwhile, people are prepared for the celebrations as they have already thronged churches to offer their prayers to Jesus Christ.

Traditional Christmas carols rendered the air festive with gospel bands enthralling the merry-makers with songs like 'Jingle Bells', 'Oh Holy Night' and 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'.

Meanwhile, Assam's Guwahati has also gripped in festivities with the yuletide spirit reflecting in tastefully decked up churches and santa caps dotting busy marketplaces across the city.

Christmas is the annual festival celebrated by people of different faiths and cultures around the world.

The festival commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

In ancient Rome, the winter solstice was a time of regeneration and renewal, and this festival is said to be the forerunner of the modern Christmas holiday. The early Christians adopted a modified version of the festival to commemorate Jesus' birth as it gained popularity through time.

Regardless of faith and religion, Christmas day is a great time to get together with loved ones to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and also the New Year's Eve.

This is the first time after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that Christmas will be celebrated without any restrictions in India. Last year, Christmas was celebrated in a low-key manner amid the covid-19.