PM Modi, Amit Shah Greet People On Hindi Diwas

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Hindi language will continue to "strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."
PM Modi took to X to wish the people of the country saying, "Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas. I wish that Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill."
PM Modi's message points to the belief that languages, especially Hindi, play a vital role in unifying a country as diverse as India.
Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah said that Hindi has no competition with other Indian languages, and it will pave the way to make the latter stronger.
Taking to X, Amit Shah said in a video message, "Every indigenous language and dialect are treasure of our couture heritage. We can build an empowered nation only by empowering every language. I believe that Hindi will become a medium to empower and promote the regional languages. Hindi will pave the way to make regional languages stronger."
"Hindi, as a language of communication, played an important role in carrying forward the freedom struggle from East to West and North to South in the country. The movements for achieving 'Swaraj' and 'Swabhasha' were going on simultaneously in the country. Considering the important role of Hindi in the freedom movement and after independence, the architects of the Constitution had accepted Hindi as the official language on 14 September 1949," he added.
Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the country's official languages.
The first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had officially declared September 14 as Hindi Diwas.