PM Modi and Maldives President Discuss Enhanced Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives H. E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu comprehensively discussed and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties while noting the progress made by both countries in deepening their historically close and special relationship that has immensely contributed to the betterment of the people of the two countries.
PM Modi underscored the importance attached by India to its relationship with the Maldives under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy and Vision SAGAR and reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to assisting the Maldives on its developmental journey and priorities.
Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu thanked India for its timely emergency financial assistance, including by way of rolling over T-bills subscribed by SBI amounting to USD 100 million in May and September 2024 for a further period of one year that provided the much-needed financial cushion for Maldives in addressing its urgent financing needs. He acknowledged India’s continued role as the ‘First Responder’ of Maldives in times of need, following India’s earlier assistance in the last decade during the 2014 water crisis in Malé and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Mohamed Muizzu expressed his appreciation for the decision of the Government of India to extend support in the form of USD 400 million and INR 30 billion as a bilateral currency swap agreement, instrumental in tackling the ongoing financial challenges faced by the Maldives. The leaders also agreed to implement further measures to support Maldives in addressing its financial challenges.
The leaders acknowledged that it was time for both sides to chart a new framework for cooperation to comprehensively transform the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which is people-centric, future-oriented and will act as an anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean Region.