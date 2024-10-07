PM Modi and Maldives President Discuss Enhanced Bilateral Relations

Dr. Mohamed Muizzu expressed his appreciation for the decision of the Government of India to extend support in the form of USD 400 million and INR 30 billion as a bilateral currency swap agreement, instrumental in tackling the ongoing financial challenges faced by the Maldives. The leaders also agreed to implement further measures to support Maldives in addressing its financial challenges.

The leaders acknowledged that it was time for both sides to chart a new framework for cooperation to comprehensively transform the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which is people-centric, future-oriented and will act as an anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean Region.