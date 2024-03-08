PM Modi Announces Rs. 100 Reduction in LPG Cylinder Prices on Int. Women's Day

In commemoration of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant gesture from the government: a reduction of Rs. 100 in the prices of LPG cylinders.
This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti, he further added.
The Prime Minister posted on X; “Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.
By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them.”
It may be mentioned that the LPG price is mainly determined by the state-run oil companies and the same is subject to change on a monthly basis based on the global crude fuel rates.
The rise in crude oil leads to a rise in the LPG rates in Assam and vice-versa.
The government of India is currently providing domestic LPG Gas cylinder (14.2 kgs) in Assam at subsidized rates to the low-income section of the society. The subsidy amount will be directly transferred to the customer’s bank account. Currently, the cooking gas in India is easily accessible to most of the people. The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Assam (Guwahati) stands at Rs. 952.