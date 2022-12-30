PM Modi Arrives In Ahmedabad After Mother's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Ahmedabad to give adieu to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100.

He was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi and other family members also arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch some developmental projects, but now he may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday.

The turn of events was necessitated by the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital. The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

"The flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.