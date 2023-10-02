PM Modi, Assam CM Pay Homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to the second prime minister of independent India who raised the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.
After paying tribute to the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi arrived at Vijay Ghat to pay homage to the former prime minister.
Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his Jayanti. His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations. His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an old picture of his visit to Assam on X with the captioned, "With the motto of जय जवान, जय किसान, Shraddheya Lal Bahadur Shastri stirred the entire nation during difficult times. A statesman who exemplified probity in public life, Shastri ji is a beacon of inspiration for us. On his Jayanti today, I pay my tributes to Bharat's second Prime Minister. Sharing a picture of his visit to Guwahati."