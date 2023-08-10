PM Modi Assures To Restore Peace in Manipur; Says “Country Is With You”

Citing the Air attacks in Mizoram in the year 1966, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that on March 5, 1966, Congress had its Air Force attack on the helpless citizens in Mizoram.

“Congress should answer if it was the Air Force of any other country. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the Government of India?" PM Modi questioned during his speech on no-confidence motion.