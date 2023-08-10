PM Modi Assures To Restore Peace in Manipur; Says “Country Is With You”

Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a walk out from the Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on No Confidence Motion.
In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while breaking his silence on the Manipur issue said, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment.”
PM Modi also assured the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time.
“I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” said the prime minister.
Hitting out at the Congress party, PM Modi also mentioned that the leaders of the Congress have never tried to understand the emotions of Northeast.
“You (Congress) have never tried to understand the emotions of Northeast. I have visited (the Northeast) 50 times. This is not just a data, this is dedication towards Northeast," says PM Modi replying on no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha.
Citing the Air attacks in Mizoram in the year 1966, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that on March 5, 1966, Congress had its Air Force attack on the helpless citizens in Mizoram.
“Congress should answer if it was the Air Force of any other country. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the Government of India?" PM Modi questioned during his speech on no-confidence motion.