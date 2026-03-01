PM Modi Bats For Puducherry As Medical Hub; Announces ₹1,000 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday projected Puducherry as a future powerhouse in medical tourism, asserting that the Union Territory possesses the infrastructure and talent required to attract patients from across India and abroad.

According to the report, the Prime Minister emphasised that a country’s advancement rests on the well-being of its citizens. He said the government’s healthcare approach is anchored in ensuring treatment that is within reach, reasonably priced and widely available. Highlighting the impact of the Ayushman Bharat initiative, he noted that millions of families nationwide are already benefiting from financial protection for medical expenses.

Modi underlined that Puducherry, with its nine medical colleges, is uniquely positioned to emerge as a destination for advanced and affordable treatment. Rather than residents travelling to distant cities for specialised care, he said the government envisions the region drawing patients from other states.

He also pointed to the expansion of facilities at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, stating that the upgrade of its Regional Cancer Centre will significantly strengthen oncology services. In addition, foundation stones were laid for three Critical Care Blocks under the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), aimed at improving emergency and intensive care capabilities.

Modi highlighted infrastructure as the engine of economic transformation. He said extensive rural road construction is underway to improve access for students, farmers and entrepreneurs, while urban projects are being rolled out to ease traffic congestion within Puducherry town. Development works worth Rs 1,000 crore have been announced, including a Rs 140 crore flyover to streamline city traffic.

The Prime Minister Modi further stressed the importance of connectivity with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, noting that ongoing upgrades to the East Coast Road and the Grand Southern Trunk Road are expected to cut travel time between Puducherry and Chennai to roughly two hours. Improved access, he added, will strengthen trade, tourism and investment.

Tourism, according to PM Modi, remains one of Puducherry’s greatest assets. Known for its coastal charm and cultural heritage, the region already attracts heavy weekend footfall. He suggested that focused investment in spiritual circuits, eco-tourism and wellness-based travel could substantially elevate its profile.

Turning to youth development, the Prime Minister said empowering young Indians through quality education and skill-building is central to long-term growth. At the National Institute of Technology Karaikal, new academic infrastructure, including the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Engineering Block, along with upgraded healthcare facilities, will enhance learning opportunities for aspiring engineers. Improvements at Puducherry University were also cited as part of the broader push to modernise higher education.

Following his Puducherry engagements, Modi is scheduled to travel to Madurai to participate in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign rally ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The event, to be held at Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road, will also coincide with the inauguration of major highway and railway projects aimed at accelerating regional development.