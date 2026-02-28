PM Modi Inaugurates Micron’s ATMP Semiconductor Facility In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday positioned India at the forefront of the emerging global technology order as he inaugurated a major semiconductor facility in Gujarat, describing microchips as the defining resource of the 21st century.

According to the report, the new Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) plant, set up by Micron Technology at Sanand, marks the start of commercial operations and the rollout of the first domestically assembled memory modules from the site. The project is being seen as a critical step in integrating India more deeply into the international semiconductor supply network.

Prime Minister Modi said the world is entering an era driven by artificial intelligence, where semiconductors will play a central role. Drawing a comparison with the last century’s dependence on oil, he remarked that microchips will shape economic and strategic power in the decades ahead.

He emphasised that the operationalisation of the Sanand facility strengthens India’s presence in the global electronics manufacturing chain and reflects the country’s growing technological capabilities. The plant, he noted, represents not just an industrial investment but a milestone in India’s aspiration to emerge as a technology leader.

The project was the first to receive approval under the government’s India Semiconductor Mission. With an investment exceeding ₹22,500 crore, construction progressed rapidly after the foundation stone was laid in September 2023. Once fully functional, the facility will feature around 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, placing it among the largest raised-floor cleanrooms worldwide.

The ATMP unit will process advanced DRAM and NAND wafers sourced from Micron’s global manufacturing operations, transforming them into finished memory and storage solutions. These products are expected to serve international markets, particularly sectors witnessing high demand such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

The Prime Minister Modi also underlined the importance of cooperation between India and the United States in securing supply chains for critical technologies. He referred to recent bilateral initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration in semiconductor manufacturing and essential minerals, calling it a partnership between the world’s two largest democracies to ensure reliable and resilient global supply networks.