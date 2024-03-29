PM Modi & Bill Gates Discuss AI, Digital Infrastructure, Climate Efforts

The conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates covered a wide array of topics, ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Digital Public Infrastructure and efforts to combat climate change.
During their discussion at the Prime Minister's residence, Bill Gates commended Indians for their rapid adoption of technology and for leading the way in this regard. Prime Minister Modi encouraged Gates to take a selfie using the Photo Booth feature on the PM's Namo App.
Reflecting on the 2023 G20 Summit held under India's presidency, PM Modi highlighted the extensive discussions that took place before the summit and emphasized India's alignment with the core purposes and objectives of the G20. Gates expressed his enthusiasm about India hosting the G20, noting its inclusivity and the opportunity for south-south collaboration to go beyond traditional dialogues with the north.
PM Modi elaborated on India's digital revolution, emphasizing the democratization of technology to prevent monopolies. Bill Gates lauded India for its "digital government" and for not only adopting technology but also leading in its implementation.
PM Modi shared insights into initiatives promoting technology in India, such as the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme aimed at empowering women. He underscored the importance of digital public infrastructure and highlighted the mindset shift among women embracing technology through such schemes.
Additionally, PM Modi discussed the utilization of AI during the 2023 G20 Summit and its role in events like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, where his Hindi speech was translated into Tamil using AI. He expressed confidence in India's progress in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution, emphasizing the significance of AI and the country's potential to leverage it effectively.