PM Modi Cabinet 3.0 | Here's The Full List of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the third consecutive time, took the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, marking a historic occasion. Alongside him, a diverse council of ministers, comprising 71 members, including 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State-Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State, also took the oath.
Before the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi hosted a high tea for the prospective council of ministers, which reflects a broad spectrum of representation from across the country and various social groups. The allocation of portfolios for the ministers is yet to be disclosed.
Notably, the newly formed council includes individuals from different backgrounds, with a significant number having extensive parliamentary and governmental experience. Among them are former chief ministers, members of state legislatures, and those with prior ministerial roles in states.
The cabinet lineup encompasses a variety of political affiliations, with leaders from parties like BJP, JD(S), HAM, JD(U), TDP, LJP, and others securing positions. Additionally, the council boasts a substantial representation from marginalized communities, including Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.
Here's the comprehensive list of Union Ministers who took office alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi:
Cabinet Ministers
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Nirmala Sitharaman
S Jaishankar
Manohar Lal Khattar
HD Kumaraswamy
Piyush Goyal
Dharmedra Pradhan
Jitam Ram Manjhi
Rajiv Ranjan Singh/Lallan Singh
Sarbananda Sonowal
Birendra Kumar
Ram Mohan Naidu
Pralhad Joshi
Jual Oram
Giriraj Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Bhupender Yadav
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Annapurna Devi
Kiren Rijiju
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
G Kishan Reddy
Chirag Paswan
CR Patil
Minister of State (Independent Charge)
Rao Inderjit Singh
Jitender Singh
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
Jayant Chaudhary
Ministers of State
Jitin Prasada
Shripad Naik
Pankaj Rao Choudhary
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Ramdas Athawale
Ramnath Thakur
Nityanand Rai
Anupirya Patel
V Somanna
Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani
SP Singh Baghel
Sobha Karandlaje
Kirti Vardhan Singh
BL Verma
Shantanu Thakur
Suresh Gopi
L Murugan
Ajay Tamta
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Kamlesh Paswan
Bhagirath Choudhary
Satish Chandra Dubey
Sanjay Seth
Ravneet Singh Bittu
Durgadas Uikey
Raksha Khadse
Sukanta Majumdar
Savitri Thakur
Tokhan Sahu
Rabhushan Choudhary
Srinivasa Varma
Harsh Malhotra
Nimuben Bambhaniya
Murlidhar Mohol
George Kurien
Pabitra Margherita
The total strength of the council adheres to constitutional limits, ensuring it does not exceed 15% of the total Lok Sabha MPs. With the BJP's recent electoral victory, securing 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi continues to command significant support within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Furthermore, the swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including leaders and heads of neighboring regions and the Indian Ocean region, signifying the event's significance on the international stage.
This reshuffle marks a continuation of PM Modi's governance approach, with a renewed focus on inclusive representation and effective governance across various sectors and regions.