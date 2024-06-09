National

PM Modi Cabinet 3.0 | Here's The Full List of Ministers

A diverse council of ministers, comprising 71 members, including 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State-Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State, also took the oath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the third consecutive time, took the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, marking a historic occasion. Alongside him, a diverse council of ministers, comprising 71 members, including 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State-Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State, also took the oath.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi hosted a high tea for the prospective council of ministers, which reflects a broad spectrum of representation from across the country and various social groups. The allocation of portfolios for the ministers is yet to be disclosed.

Notably, the newly formed council includes individuals from different backgrounds, with a significant number having extensive parliamentary and governmental experience. Among them are former chief ministers, members of state legislatures, and those with prior ministerial roles in states.

The cabinet lineup encompasses a variety of political affiliations, with leaders from parties like BJP, JD(S), HAM, JD(U), TDP, LJP, and others securing positions. Additionally, the council boasts a substantial representation from marginalized communities, including Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities.

Here's the comprehensive list of Union Ministers who took office alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Cabinet Ministers

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nirmala Sitharaman

S Jaishankar

Manohar Lal Khattar

HD Kumaraswamy

Piyush Goyal

Dharmedra Pradhan

Jitam Ram Manjhi

Rajiv Ranjan Singh/Lallan Singh

Sarbananda Sonowal

Birendra Kumar

Ram Mohan Naidu

Pralhad Joshi

Jual Oram

Giriraj Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhupender Yadav

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Annapurna Devi

Kiren Rijiju

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

G Kishan Reddy

Chirag Paswan

CR Patil

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh

Jitender Singh

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav

Jayant Chaudhary

Ministers of State

Jitin Prasada

Shripad Naik

Pankaj Rao Choudhary

Krishan Pal Gurjar

Ramdas Athawale

Ramnath Thakur

Nityanand Rai

Anupirya Patel

V Somanna

Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani

SP Singh Baghel

Sobha Karandlaje

Kirti Vardhan Singh

BL Verma

Shantanu Thakur

Suresh Gopi

L Murugan

Ajay Tamta

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Kamlesh Paswan

Bhagirath Choudhary

Satish Chandra Dubey

Sanjay Seth

Ravneet Singh Bittu

Durgadas Uikey

Raksha Khadse

Sukanta Majumdar

Savitri Thakur

Tokhan Sahu

Rabhushan Choudhary

Srinivasa Varma

Harsh Malhotra

Nimuben Bambhaniya

Murlidhar Mohol

George Kurien

Pabitra Margherita

The total strength of the council adheres to constitutional limits, ensuring it does not exceed 15% of the total Lok Sabha MPs. With the BJP's recent electoral victory, securing 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi continues to command significant support within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Furthermore, the swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including leaders and heads of neighboring regions and the Indian Ocean region, signifying the event's significance on the international stage.

This reshuffle marks a continuation of PM Modi's governance approach, with a renewed focus on inclusive representation and effective governance across various sectors and regions.

