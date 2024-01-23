PM Modi Celebrates Parakram Diwas, Hails Netaji's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Tuesday that every time he interacts with the youth, his belief in the vision of a developed India is reinforced. He also emphasized that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose serves as a significant inspiration for the present generation of the country, which he referred to as the Amrit generation.
In his speech to the audience, the Prime Minister extended his greetings for Parakram Diwas, observed on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
Recalling hoisting Tricolour on the occasion of 75 years of INA at the same Red Fort, PM Modi said, "that life of Netaji was the pinnacle of hard work as well as valour".
Honoring Netaji's dedication, the Prime Minister emphasized that he stood against the British and also effectively countered those who doubted Indian civilization. PM Modi further highlighted that Netaji presented India as the epitome of democracy to the global community.
He mentioned that the Red Fort, which had once witnessed the courage and bravery of the Azad Hind Fauj, is now filled with renewed vitality.
During the early phase of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister described it as a time to celebrate achievements through determination. He emphasized the extraordinary nature of this moment, reflecting on the recent event where the global community observed a resurgence of cultural awareness in India.
"The energy and belief of the Pran Pratishtha was felt by the entire humanity and the world", the Prime Minister said as the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash are underway today.
Ever since the declaration of Prakram Diwas, the Prime Minister has highlighted its role in extending the Republic Day festivities from the 23rd to the 30th of January, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Additionally, the significant celebrations on January 22 have now been incorporated into this festival of democracy.
"The last few days of January are inspirational to India's belief, cultural consciousness, democracy and patriotism", the Prime Minister said as he conveyed his best wishes.
The Prime Minister praised everyone involved in the organization of the event. Earlier during the day, the Prime Minister interacted with the youths who were awarded Rashtriya Bal Puruskar. "Whenever I meet the young generation of India, my confidence in the dream of Viksit Bharat gets further strengthened. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a huge role model for this 'Amrit' generation of the nation", PM Modi said.
Referring to Netaji's struggle against the mindset of subjugation, Prime Minister Modi expressed that Netaji would have felt a sense of pride in witnessing the emerging awareness and self-respect among the youth of present-day India.
The newfound consciousness has become the driving force behind the creation of Viksit Bharat. The youth of today are embracing the five vital principles and breaking free from a mindset of subjugation, he remarked.
"Netaji's life and his contributions are an inspiration for the youth of India", PM Modi emphasized, hoping that this inspiration is always carried forward.
In this conviction, the Prime Minister emphasized the government's endeavors over the past decade and spoke of honoring Netaji by erecting his statue on Kartavya Path, serving as a reminder of his commitment to duty for all citizens.
He also brought up the idea of renaming the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the Azad Hind Fauj first raised the Indian national flag, ongoing efforts to build a memorial for Netaji, establishing a museum at the Red Fort dedicated to Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj, and introducing a National Disaster Relief Award in Netaji's honor for the first time.
"The present government has done more work dedicated to Azad Hind Fauj than any other government in independent India and I consider this to be a blessing for us", PM Modi added.
When discussing Netaji's profound grasp of India's obstacles, the Prime Minister remembered his conviction in fortifying India's political democracy based on a democratic society's principles.
The Prime Minister expressed regret over the impact on Netaji's ideology after independence, citing the negative influence of nepotism and favoritism on Indian democracy, which has hindered the country's progress.
He remembered the challenges experienced by women and young people at that time and highlighted the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' ethos, which was put into action after the current government came into power in 2014.
"The results of the last 10 years can be seen by all", PM Modi said expressing confidence about the ample opportunities present today for the sons and daughters of poor families.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing confidence of Indian women in the government's sensitivity to their smallest needs. He referenced the long-awaited passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as evidence of this.
He emphasized that the current time period, Amrit Kaal, presents an opportunity to demonstrate courage and influence the future of the country's politics.
"Youth power and Nari Shakti can play a big role in changing the politics of Viksit Bharat and your power can free the country's politics from the evils of nepotism and corruption", the Prime Minister said stressing the need to show courage to end these evils in politics as well.
The Prime Minister further explained the measures implemented over the past decade to achieve self-reliance in Indian defense.
Mentioning the prohibition of hundreds of ammunition and equipment and creation of a vibrant domestic defence industry, the Prime Minister said "India, which was once the world's largest defence importer, is now joining the world's largest defence exporters."
The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of the upcoming 25 years for India and its citizens, emphasizing the need to dedicate every moment of the Amrit Kaal to national interests.
"We must work hard, and we must be brave. This is critical to building a Viksit Bharat. Parakram Diwas will remind us of this resolution every year", the Prime Minister added.
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, along with Union Ministers of State for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi, as well as Union Ministers of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, and Chairman of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose INA Trust Brigadier (Retd) R S Chikara, were in attendance, among others.