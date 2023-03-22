Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium Shortlisted To Host ICC 2023 World Cup Match

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has reportedly been shortlisted as a venue for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to begin in October 5.

The tournament will feature matches across 46 days and will be hosted in 12 cities throughout India. It is learned that Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium has been added to the list of venues for the World Cup. The other cities include - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

According to EspnCricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2023 Cricket World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on November 19.

Having a capacity of 130,000 people, the Narendra Modi Stadium will become the third venue in India to host a Cricket World Cup final, following Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in 1987 and Mumbai’s Wankede Stadium in 2011.

The ICC usually announces the schedule a year in advance, but there was a delay this time around due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ensuring a tax exemption and visa clearance for the Pakistan cricket team.

Built in 2017, the stadium has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home ground for the Assam cricket team and the Northeast Frontier Railway cricket team.

The stadium has been approved to host international cricket matches by the BCCI.

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI match in January 10 this year, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) President Taranga Gogoi said that he was hopeful that the match was the BCCI testing the ACA's ability to successfully conduct an ODI match, with India all set to host the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup in the final quarter of the year.

Taranga Gogoi said, "ACA has taken all possible steps to ensure the smooth conduction of the game. Most people have this question regarding the use of our Guwahati stadium for hosting World Cup matches for the 2023 ODI World Cup. On that regard, I would like to mention that ACA has done and will continue to do everything to ensure that BCCI looks towards Guwahati as a possible destination."

He said, "I believe by handing us the opportunity to host this ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, BCCI is trying out our capability in hosting an ODI match. We are looking forward to hosting this match successfully and ask for the help of all citizens in ensuring that everything goes well."