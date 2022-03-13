PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet, Reviews Security Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting and took stock of India’s security preparedness and global technology usage in the defence sector.

The meeting that was held on Sunday comes in the context of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi emphasized on integrating the latest technology in India's security apparatus.

Modi reiterated that every effort must be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector so that it not only strengthens the country's security but also enhances the economic growth.

During the meeting, Modi was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the war-hit country.

Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, the youth hailing from Karnantaka, who died in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among those who attended the meeting.

NSA Ajit Doval, the three chiefs of Army, Navy and the Air Force and senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

