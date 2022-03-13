Arunachal: Three Minors Injured In Grenade Blast

Three minor boys were injured after a grenade accidently exploded while they were playing with it in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Saturday.

The injured minor boys are aged 10, two and three years old.

As per reports, the children found the unused hand grenade, wrapped in a polythene bag, near their village in Lazu circle of the district.

All Ollo Students’ Union president Kamshom Teppa informed that the grenade exploded when the 10-year-old played with it. He is currently being treated at a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

It is learned that his jaw has been injured, and that he might be suffering from internal injuries also.

The other two were not severely injured and are under observation at the district hospital in Khonsa.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the matter.

