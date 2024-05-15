PM Modi Clarifies "Infiltrators", "Those With More Children" Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday clarified his remarks about "infiltrators" and "those with more children" saying that he did not only talk about Muslims but about every poor family. The day he starts doing Hindu-Muslim, he will be "unworthy of public life", he said.
PM Modi said in an interview with News 18 said that he does not market love towards Muslims. "I do not work for a vote bank. I believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.
"I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children," said PM Modi.
Referring to the riots post Godhra incident in Gujarat when he was the chief minister of the state, the Prime Minister said that his opponents "tarnished" his image among the Muslims after 2002.
PM Modi said, "This issue is not about Muslims. Irrespective of how supportive individual Muslims are of Modi, there is a wave of thought that dictates to them, 'do this, do that'. In my house, there are all Muslim families around me. Eid was also celebrated in our house, and there were other festivals in our house. Food was not cooked in our house on the day of Eid. Food used to come to my place from all the Muslim families. When Muharram started, we needed to come out from under the Tajiya, we were taught. I grew up in that world. Even today, many of my friends are Muslims. After 2002 (Godhra), my image was tarnished."
When asked whether Muslim voters will vote for him in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that the "people of the country will vote for me."
"The day I start doing Hindu-Muslims, I won't be entitled to live in the public domain. I won't do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge," he added.
Earlier during a public rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi had alleged that the Congress is looking to take away the gold and property of the people and distribute in among "those having more children".
He had said that the Congress will conduct a survey and they would not even let Mangalsutra remain with women and "will go to this extent" referring to reports of the grand old party's intention to redistribute wealth if elected to power.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi officially submitted his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. As he vies for a third consecutive term from this constituency, the Prime Minister aims to secure victory with an unprecedented margin.
The incumbent Member of Parliament and candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completed the nomination process at the district magistrate's office. Varanasi is scheduled for polling during the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, with the vote count slated for June 4.