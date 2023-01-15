PM Modi Condoles Nepal Flight Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he is pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost and in this hour of grief, his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.

"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted.

An ATR aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu for Pokhara on Sunday morning and the plane crashed before landing at Pokhara. This flight carried 68 passengers including five Indians and four crew members, which is 72 in total.

According to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, a total of 68 passengers, on board the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight which crashed somewhere between the old airport of Pokhara region and the Pokhara International Airport, were dead.

The notice issued by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reads that at around 10:30 am, the flight carrying 68 passengers including, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national took off.