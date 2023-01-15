Nepal Plane Carrying 72 Passengers Crashes on Runway, Several Feared Dead

A Kathmandu-bound plane carrying as many as 72 passengers crashed on the runway at Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board Yeti Airlines which flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Images and videos of the plane crash on social media platforms showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

Meanwhile, the rescue workers reached the spot and were trying to put out the blaze.

A local official Gurudutta Dhakal was quoted by AFP saying, “Responders have already reached there and trying the douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers.”

Further details awaited.