PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Jain Sage Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

Famous Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj died on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh.
He chose to embrace death by practicing 'sallekhna', voluntary fasting until death for spiritual cleansing. The teerth issued a statement confirming that Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj achieved Samadhi through 'Sallekhna' at 2:35 am.
According to the statement, "Maharaj was staying on the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell from the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhna, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification," the statement said.
A parade is scheduled for 1 pm on Sunday, with the final ceremonies to take place at Chandragiri teerth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences on social media. "My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more," PM Modi wrote on X.
During the BJP's National Convention 2024 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-governed states, and BJP leaders paid their respects with a moment of silence for the late Acharya.
In the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dongargarh on November 5 to seek the blessings of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, expressed his condolences on the passing of the seer, saying, "Received the the news of the world revered and national seer Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Mahamuniraj ji's samadhi at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh. Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, who enriched the country and the world including Chhattisgarh with his dynamic knowledge, will be remembered for ages for his exemplary works for the country and society, sacrifice and penance."
The Chhattisgarh government has also announced that there will be a half-day state mourning to honor Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.