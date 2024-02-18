"PM Modi Will Return to Third Term in Office": Amit Shah at BJP's National Convention

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition bloc and affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA would win a thumping mandate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing party supporters and leaders on the second day of the BJP's ongoing National Convention in Delhi, Shah said that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi would return for a third, straight term in office.
Slamming the Congress, Amit Shah said, "What is their (INDIA alliance) objective in politics? PM Modi aims at self-reliant India. Sonia Gandhi aims to make Rahul Gandhi the PM, Pawar Saheb aims to make his daughter the CM, Mamata Banerjee aims to make her nephew the CM, Stalin's aim is to make his son the CM, Lalu Yadav aims to make his son the CM, Uddhav Thackeray aims to make his son the CM and Mulayam Singh Yadav ensured that his son becomes the CM. Those who aim to grab power for their family, will they ever think of the welfare of the poor?"
"The INDIA alliance and the Congress are out to defame the country and are inflicting open wounds on the country's democratic soul and framework. They tainted our democracy with corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism. Such nepotistic parties worked to stifle public opinion when in power. It was PM Modi who put the country to the path of development and progress over the last 10 years while ridding the administration and our political culture from the vices of corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism. Modi hounoured his mandate with aplomb and discharged his salient responsibilities without fear of favour. Due to the actions of our previous governments, the people grew disillusioned and developed a collective inferiority complex. We have managed to rid them of this sense of despondency and filled them with hope of a Shreshtha Bharat."
Further hitting out at the Opposition bloc, Shah said, "For the first time, PM Modi gave the call for liberating the country from the chains of slavery. This should have been done from the day after we won our freedom. As long as the Congress was in power, they did not even give a thought to removing the symbols of slavery from the country."
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Sunday that Modi not only inspired his fellow citizens to envision a 'Shrestha Bharat' (great India) but also encouraged collective efforts to turn that vision into reality.
"From day one since assuming the office of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-ji gave 140 crore fellow citizens the courage to not only dream of a new and a great India but also make a collective effort to realize that dream and the larger goal to take the country to new heights. He underlined his goal before the country: to make India a developed country by the end of the 'Amrit Kaal'--2047," Shah added.