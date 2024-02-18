"PM Modi Will Return to Third Term in Office": Amit Shah at BJP's National Convention

"The INDIA alliance and the Congress are out to defame the country and are inflicting open wounds on the country's democratic soul and framework. They tainted our democracy with corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism. Such nepotistic parties worked to stifle public opinion when in power. It was PM Modi who put the country to the path of development and progress over the last 10 years while ridding the administration and our political culture from the vices of corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism. Modi hounoured his mandate with aplomb and discharged his salient responsibilities without fear of favour. Due to the actions of our previous governments, the people grew disillusioned and developed a collective inferiority complex. We have managed to rid them of this sense of despondency and filled them with hope of a Shreshtha Bharat."