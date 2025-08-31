PM Modi Condoles Flood Victims, Praises NDRF, SDRF & Local Heroes for Relief Efforts

In his recent edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation about the adversities brought about by natural disasters, the success of young sportspeople, and India's increasing cultural footprint globally.

Monsoon Calamities and Relief Measures

The Prime Minister started by expressing gratitude for the indiscriminate devastation caused by floods and landslides in many regions of the country. "Houses have been wrecked, crops underwatered, bridges washed away, and roads inundated. The lives of scores of people have been put in danger," he added. He appreciated the selfless efforts of NDRF and SDRF personnel, security forces, the Army, doctors, local administrations, and volunteers, who used sophisticated technology like drones, thermal scanners, and life detectors to support rescue and relief efforts.

Sporting Milestones in Jammu & Kashmir

In the backdrop of monsoon difficulties, Jammu and Kashmir registered significant sporting achievements. Pulwama witnessed its first day-night cricket game under the 'Royal Premier League', drawing thousands of youth fans. Moreover, the Khelo India Water Sports Festival was held for the first time at Dal Lake, Srinagar, with more than 800 players taking part. Madhya Pradesh led the medal chart, followed by Haryana and Odisha.

The Prime Minister interviewed two exceptional sportsmen from the festival. Odisha's canoeing player Rashmita Sahu took home gold medals in both the singles 200m and doubles 500m, attributing government schemes such as Khelo India for making it all possible. Srinagar's Mohsin Ali, also a gold medalist, had his heart set on an Olympic medal and lauded his coaches and family for their constant support.

Empowering Young Talent

Emphasizing government schemes, PM Modi launched 'Pratibha Setu', an online platform connecting talented youth who just missed final picks in UPSC and other competitive exams with job prospects. Dozens of candidates have already found employment through the portal.

Global Recognition of Indian Talent

The Prime Minister also pointed to India's increasing visibility on the international sports scene. He mentioned a podcast with international podcaster Lex Fridman, where German football coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer, impressed by young footballers from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, volunteered to train them in Germany.

Stories of Patriotism and Innovation

Modi also highlighted the patriotic work of Jitendra Singh Rathore, a security guard from Surat, who has chronicled thousands of Indian martyrs' lives, keeping their memories alive and providing for their families.

Solar Energy Powering Rural India

The Prime Minister appreciated the role played by solar power in farming, citing Devki Ji of Bihar, who was referred to as "Solar Didi", and irrigated more than 40 acres of land through the use of a solar pump, increasing productivity and incomes.

Honoring Engineers, Artisans, and Great Achievements

September is marked by Engineers' Day and Vishwakarma Jayanti that celebrates India's engineers and traditional artisans. Modi also celebrated Hyderabad Liberation Day and remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's act of integrating Hyderabad into India with 'Operation Polo'.

Indian Culture Echoing Across the World

The PM highlighted India’s cultural influence worldwide, citing the unveiling of Maharishi Valmiki’s statue in Italy, Lord Ram’s statue in Canada, and an exhibition of children’s Ramayana paintings in Vladivostok, Russia.

Swadeshi and Festival Spirit

Winding up his speech, Modi called upon the people to adopt Swadeshi during festivals such as Ganesh Utsav, encouraging locally produced gifts, clothing, and adornments. He stressed cleanliness, saying that it adds to the joy of celebration, and asked the people to keep sending suggestions for 'Mann Ki Baat'.

