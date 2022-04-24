PM Modi Conferred with First Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai on Sunday for his selfless service to the nation and society.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 years in February this year.

On receiving the award, Modi said, “When the award is in the name of an elder sister like Lata Didi, it is a symbol of her oneness and love for me. So, it's not possible for me not to accept. I dedicate this award to all the countrymen.”

He also said, "Lata didi was like my elder sister. She was an embodiment of Ma Saraswati. Music teaches Rashtra bhakti. Her voice inspired patriotism-Ae mere Watan Ke logo."

PM Modi received the award in presence of Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis among others.

According to a statement issued by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust, the award will be given every year to an individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the nation, its people and society.

