PM Modi ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 131: Showcasing India’s AI, Agriculture, And Social Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, highlighted India’s strides in Artificial Intelligence, organ donation, agriculture, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Advertisment

According to sources, PM Modi spoke about the recently held Global AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, which brought together world leaders, tech innovators, and start-up entrepreneurs. He noted that India showcased its Made-in-India AI models and innovative solutions, including AI-assisted animal healthcare systems by Amul and the digital preservation of ancient manuscripts, such as the Sushrut Samhita. The Prime Minister said world leaders were particularly impressed by the use of AI to restore manuscripts, convert them into machine-readable text, and make them accessible in multiple languages.

Highlighting the contributions of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi praised cricketers of Indian origin playing for teams abroad. He cited examples such as Dilpreet Bajwa and Navneet Dhaliwal in Canada, Monank Patel in the USA, and several players representing Oman, New Zealand, UAE, and Italy, describing their achievements as “the hallmark of Indianness” that connects them to their roots.

On social welfare, the Prime Minister recounted the inspiring story of 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham from Kerala, whose parents donated her organs after her untimely death, setting an example of generosity and compassion. He also highlighted individuals like Lakshmi Devi of Delhi, who undertook a 14-km Kedarnath trek after a heart transplant, and Gaurang Banerjee from West Bengal, who completed a high-altitude trek post-lung transplant, emphasising the transformative power of organ donation.

PM Modi further touched upon India’s cultural heritage, announcing the upcoming ‘Rajaji Utsav’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 23, where a statue of C. Rajagopalachari, India’s first Governor-General, will be unveiled. An exhibition on his life will run from February 24 to March 1.

The Prime Minister also advised citizens to remain vigilant against digital fraud and emphasised the importance of KYC and re-KYC updates for financial safety. He noted that the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Literacy Campaign will continue throughout the year to strengthen awareness.

Agriculture and innovation featured prominently in his address. PM Modi highlighted farmers like Hirod Patel from Odisha, who integrated crops, fruits, and fish farming on a single farm, and the cultivation of 570 rice varieties in Kerala’s Thrissur district, reflecting India’s position as the world’s largest rice producer. He also underscored the growing global reach of Indian agricultural products such as Nanjangud bananas, Mysuru betel leaves, and Indian lemons, which have received GI tags.

On cultural traditions, PM Modi recalled the Kerala Kumbh (Mamangam festival) at Tirunavaya, Kerala, celebrating centuries-old heritage and reviving faith-based practices. He also paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, recalling her service to the people and her contributions to women’s welfare and good governance.

The Prime Minister concluded by encouraging students preparing for exams to remain confident, emphasising that effort matters more than marks. He extended greetings for Ramzan and Holi, urging citizens to celebrate festivals with family and adopt Swadeshi products to support India’s self-reliance mission.