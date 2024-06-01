PM Modi Continues Meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his 45-hour meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, commencing on Thursday and concluding on Saturday evening, coinciding with the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.
His meditation began at the Dhyan Mandapam, the site where Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision of 'Bharat Mata'.
This location, situated at the southernmost tip of India, marks the convergence of the country's eastern and western coastlines, where the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea meet. Mythology also associates this spot with Goddess Parvati's meditation on one foot while awaiting Lord Shiva.
PM Modi commenced his spiritual sojourn after offering prayers at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, following the culmination of his election campaign, which concluded with an event in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.
The BJP, under his leadership, seeks a third term in office, prompting him to extensively campaign nationwide, conducting over 200 election events, including rallies and interviews with various media platforms.
PM Modi's tradition of embarking on spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns was exemplified in 2019 with a visit to Kedarnath and in 2014 with a trip to Shivaji's Pratapgarh.
The ongoing Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases since April 19, will culminate in the counting of votes on June 4.