PM Modi, Amit Shah Assure Assistance to Disaster-Hit NE States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their solidarity with the people of Northeast India affected by natural disasters and also assured all possible support.
Taking to platform 'X', PM Modi stated that he took stock of the prevailing situation and that the Centre is continuously monitoring the situation.
On the other hand, Amit Shah spoke to Chief Ministers of the respective states and took stock of the situation. Shah further said that the situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.
"Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there. Took stock of the prevailing situation. The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected," read PM Modi's post on 'X'.
Amit Shah's post on 'X' said, "Deeply concerned about the natural disasters triggered by Cyclone Remal in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Also briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on the situation, who expressed solidarity with those affected. Spoke to the respective state Chief Ministers, took stock of the situation, and assured them of all possible help. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured for a speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."
It may be mentioned that several people have lost their lives and lakhs of people have been affected across the northeast as flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides wreak havoc.
Continuous rainfall and landslides have resulted in parts of the northeast becoming isolated, with floodwaters submerging railway tracks. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has suspended express, passenger and goods train services to south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram since Tuesday due to the inundation of railway tracks across the region.