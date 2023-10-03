PM Modi Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 27,000 Cr In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth in the region of Rs 27,000 crores including the NMDC Steel Limited's plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
PM Modi offered prayers at the Danteshwari Temple in Bastar ahead of attending to his engagements for the day.
He inaugurated the steel plant at Nagarnar which has been built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore. The steel plant is a part of a greenfield project to produce high-quality steel.
The vision of a developed India will only be fulfilled when every corner of India is developed, said the PM.
PM Modi said, "Today multiple development projects worth more than Rs 27,000 crore have been dedicated to the nation and foundation stone laid."
The NMDC Steel Ltd plant at Nagarnar is expected to create employment opportunities for thousands of people in the plant along with in ancillary and downstream industries. The move will put Bastar on the steel map of the world a boost the socio-economic development in the region.
Meanwhile, PM Modi also dedicated a new rail line connecting Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.
He laid the foundation stone of the Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
PM Modi then flagged off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. Officials said these rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region.
They said the PM Modi also dedicated a road upgrading project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of national highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.
Chhattisgarh is among five states that will go to the polls come the end of the year. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in the state which came to power in 2018.