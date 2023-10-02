"Rajasthan Tops Crimes List...": PM Modi In Poll-Bound State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish at the incidents of crime in Rajasthan saying that the Congress "has destroyed the state" in the last five years. The PM was addressing a rally on Monday when he turned emotional saying that the maximum "number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan".
He asked, "It pains me that the state tops in crime list, in incidents of crime…which state comes on top, in riots…which state is on top, in incidents of stone-pelting… which state is on top, in incidents of atrocities against women and Dalit, which state has worst name…is this why you voted for Congress?”
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that can bring about all-round development in Rajasthan, said PM Modi.
He said, "The development of Rajasthan is the biggest priority of the central government."
Targeting the Congress in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan, PM Modi said that the Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot had "accepted defeat".
He exuded confidence of the BJP's victory in Rajasthan and said that it will continue the welfare oriented policies of Congress and take action over "corruption".
During his visit to Rajasthan, the PM also unveiled several development projects earlier in the day. He dedicated projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh to the people of the state.
During his address, PM Modi also said that the BJP government will ensure the safety of women in Rajasthan.
It may be noted that Rajasthan is among four other states that are scheduled to go into polls by the end of this year.