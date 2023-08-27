PM Modi to Distribute 51,000 Appointment Letters in Rozgar Mela on August 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually distribute appointment letters to over 51,000 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the eight edition of Rozgar Mela on Monday.
The Prime Minister will address virtually across 45 locations of the country.
The Rozgar Mela was launched by the government under the “mission recruitment” scheme across the country where appointment letters were distributed to youths every month. Tomorrow’s event marks the distribution of 51,106 appointment letters to fresh appointees across the country.
According to sources, Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will chair the event at the Border Security Force (BSF) Frontier Headquarters at Patgaon.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli will chair the event at BSF Frontier Headquarters in Silchar.
Sources said that, around 287 appointment letters will be distributed in Guwahati, while 150 will be distributed in Silchar.
The first phase of Rozgar Mela was launched by PM Modi on October 22, 2022, marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.