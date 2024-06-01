PM Modi Ends 45-Hour Meditation At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.
During his spiritual visit, Prime Minister Modi meditated at the Dhyan Mandapam, a significant site where the revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision of 'Bharat Mata'.
The meditation coincided with the conclusion of polling for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed PM Modi's spiritual activity as mere "photo shoots." Yadav commented, "Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back."
Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday. According to mythology, the site is also where Goddess Parvati meditated on one foot while waiting for Lord Shiva.
The location is notable as the southernmost tip of India, where the Eastern and Western coastlines meet, and is the confluence point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea. PM Modi’s visit to Kanyakumari is seen as a signal of national unity.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur for the final phase of the general elections, scheduled for June 1. Over the course of 75 days, he held approximately 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, and participated in around 80 interviews with various news and media platforms.
It is a known tradition for Prime Minister Modi to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.
The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases starting from April 19, with the counting of votes set for June 4.