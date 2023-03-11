PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Temples Being Vandalized In Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that reports of vandalism targeting temples in Australia have worried him.

PM Modi said India and Australia have a close partnership covering areas such as security and education. However, the recent “attacks” by “pro-Khalistan outfits” against Hindu temples have “disturbed” New Delhi.

In a press statement, Anthony Albanese said that the Delhi-Canberra ties were “multifaceted”. He informed that the two sides agreed on completing a Comprehensive Economic Agreement “as soon as possible”.

Broadly speaking about the issue, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, “Mr. Modi blamed the incidents on the “pro-Khalistani outfits in Australia” and expressed “strong concern” about the “incidents of vandalism and targeting the Indian community”.

It has come to fore that India said that after the temple targeting issue an insecurity has been created for the people in India.

Modi said in Hindi, “It is a matter of concern that in the past few weeks, there have been regular reports of attacks on temples in Australia. It is natural that such news is very worrying and distressing for everyone in India.”

“I expressed our thoughts and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese. He has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a priority for him. Our teams will remain in regular contact on this issue and cooperate as necessary,” he further added.