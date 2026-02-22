PM Modi Flags Off India's Fastest Metro, 'Namo Bharat' Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off the much-anticipated Namo Bharattrain connecting Delhi and Meerut, marking a major milestone in the National Capital Region’s transport infrastructure expansion. The Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Meerut Metro service, fulfilling a long-standing demand of residents in western Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

Flag-Off Ceremony and Metro Inauguration

The launch event will begin at Sarai Kale Khan station, from where the Namo Bharat train will commence operations toward Begumpul in Meerut. Alongside this, the Meerut Metro corridor will also be formally opened to the public, with regular services scheduled to begin from February 22.

Earlier this week, on February 20, authorities conducted a non-stop trial run of the Namo Bharat train between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut Begumpul. Simultaneously, a trial run of the Meerut Metro was carried out between Begumpul and Meerut South stations, clearing the way for commercial operations.

PM’s Schedule in Ghaziabad and Meerut

According to officials, the Prime Minister will arrive at Hindon Airport at around 11 am. His helicopter is scheduled to land at 11:30 am, where he will be received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will then travel together on the metro. At approximately 12:30 pm, PM Modi will flag off both the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station. The two leaders are expected to travel onward by metro to Meerut South station before proceeding by road to Mohiuddinpur, where a public meeting has been scheduled around 1 pm.

During the event, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects and inaugurate several completed works. After spending about an hour at the venue, he is scheduled to depart for Hindon Airport at around 2:10 pm.

Boost to Regional Connectivity

The Namo Bharat train will initially operate between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South. The five-kilometre stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan has been completed, while the structure from Meerut South to Modipuram is also ready. Both sections are being inaugurated as part of the launch programme.

Once fully operational, the high-speed corridor will cover the 82-kilometre distance between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram in approximately 55 minutes, significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

Sarai Kale Khan is set to become the largest station on the corridor, featuring three lines and standing at a height of nearly 22 metres. Officials say the station has been designed to handle high passenger volumes efficiently.