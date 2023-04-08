PM Modi Flags Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

PM Modi was accompanied by the Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan; Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Union Minister of Tourism, Shri G Kishan Reddy on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crores in Hyderabad today. The projects include laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, five National Highway projects and the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station. He also dedicated other development projects related to railways.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to extend the pace of development of the state of Telangana. Modi also noted that the state of Telangana has been in existence for almost the same time as the present government at the center and bowed his head to those who contributed towards the formation of the state.

He said that special emphasis has been given so that Telangana can make the most out of India’s development model laid out in the past nine years. Highlighting the initiation of 13 MMTS services, the Prime Minister informed that Rs 600 crores have been allocated for Telangana for its expansion in the state which will benefit lakhs of citizens in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and nearing districts while also giving rise to new business hubs and investment.