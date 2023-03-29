PM Modi Likely to Flag Off NE’s First Vande Bharat Express on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of Northeast on April 14.
The Vande Bharat Express will be connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri.
An official from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) was quoted by PTI, “Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in Northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the prime minister will be visiting Guwahati.”
However, no official announcement has been made in this regard till now.
It may be noted that PM Modi is also scheduled to officially inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the same day.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 23 informed that the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati’s Changsari area is 90 percent complete.
He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be officially inaugurating the hospital on April 14.
The chief minister had visited the site earlier in the day and took stock of the ongoing construction. He was accompanied by state health minister Keshab Mahanta.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “It's our great privilege that Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji will soon inaugurate AIIMS Changsari, which will give a huge boost to healthcare in North East. Reviewed status of its various infrastructure facilities including OPD, auditorium, waste disposal & connecting roads.”
In December 2022, the chief minister had announced that the AIIMS, Guwahati will be officially inaugurated this year.
While attending the Namghor Samaroh in North Guwahati, he announced a slew of upcoming projects to be inaugurated in Guwahati.
The chief minister said, “The AIIMS, Guwahati will be officially inaugurated in 2023. Ten new high schools will be newly constructed in the Jalukbari constituency. Model schools will also be constructed at Changsari and Rangmahal.”