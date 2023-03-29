PM Modi Likely to Flag Off NE’s First Vande Bharat Express on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of Northeast on April 14.

The Vande Bharat Express will be connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri.

An official from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) was quoted by PTI, “Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in Northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the prime minister will be visiting Guwahati.”

However, no official announcement has been made in this regard till now.

It may be noted that PM Modi is also scheduled to officially inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the same day.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 23 informed that the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati’s Changsari area is 90 percent complete.

He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be officially inaugurating the hospital on April 14.

The chief minister had visited the site earlier in the day and took stock of the ongoing construction. He was accompanied by state health minister Keshab Mahanta.