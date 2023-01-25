PM Modi Greets Nation on National Voters Day

On National voter’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted everyone and at the same time urged to corporate to increase voters’ turnout and to understand the significance of vote.

To commemorate the day of the Election commission of India’s founding, i.e., on 25th January 1950, every year since 2011, the day is observed as National Voters day.

In a tweet made by Modi, he greeted everyone on “National Voters Day” and wrote “ may we all strive together to further promote active participation in election and improve the democracy, inspired by this year’s theme of “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure”.

This year marks the 12th annual Voters day and to glorify the occasion, National awards is arranged for participants in order to mark the renowned contribution to voters of various organizations. This year also focuses on the maximum support of voters to improve voters accessibility all over.