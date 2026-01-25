PM Modi Greets Nation on National Voters’ Day, Stresses Power of the Vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today extended greetings to citizens across the country on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, describing the day as an opportunity to strengthen faith in India’s democratic values.

In his message, the Prime Minister lauded the Election Commission of India for its continued efforts to uphold and strengthen the country’s democratic processes. He said National Voters’ Day serves as a reminder of the power and responsibility that every voter holds in shaping the nation’s future.

Highlighting the importance of public participation, Modi said voting is not merely a constitutional right but a vital duty of every citizen. He urged people to actively take part in democratic processes and uphold the spirit of democracy, stressing that strong voter participation is key to building a “Viksit Bharat”.

Greetings on #NationalVotersDay.



This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation.



My compliments to all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen our democratic processes.



Being a voter is not… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

The Prime Minister also described becoming a voter as an occasion worth celebrating, with special emphasis on encouraging first-time voters. He said enrolling as a voter marks an important milestone, particularly for young citizens stepping into democratic participation for the first time.

On the occasion, Modi wrote a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers, urging them to celebrate whenever someone around them, especially a young person, gets enrolled as a voter. He called on volunteers to motivate and guide new voters, helping deepen democratic engagement at the grassroots level.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister reiterated his message, extending greetings on National Voters’ Day and appealing to citizens to honour democracy by exercising their right to vote responsibly.

Becoming a voter is an occasion of celebration!



Today, on #NationalVotersDay, penned a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on how we all must rejoice when someone around us has enrolled as a voter. pic.twitter.com/zDBfNqQ6S2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

National Voters’ Day is observed annually to promote voter awareness and encourage greater participation in the electoral process.

