PM Modi Extends Greetings on Manipur Statehood Day, Praises Its Culture and Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his greetings to the people of Manipur on the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, praising the state’s contribution to the nation and expressing hope for its continued progress.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India.”

Highlighting the unique strengths of the state, he added, “This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come.”

On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state’s passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026

The Prime Minister also extended wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day, appreciating the state’s development journey. In another post on X, he said, “Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity.”

He further noted, “The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields, and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory. I pray that Tripura prospers significantly in the coming times.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of Manipur on the occasion. In his post on X, Shah wrote, “Statehood Day greetings to our sisters and brothers of Manipur. Blessed with a vibrant culture and talented people, Manipur has always been our pride. May the state reach new heights in the times to come.”

Both Manipur and Tripura attained full statehood on January 21, 1972, under the North Eastern Region Re-Organisation Act, 1971. Prior to this, the two were Union Territories.

Also Read: Centre Pushes for Manipur Govt Restoration with Review Meetings