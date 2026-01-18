PM Modi Hails "Unprecedented" 24 Hours for Rail Connectivity in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the past 24 hours as “unprecedented” for rail connectivity in West Bengal, noting that such extensive development in a single day may not have occurred in the past century.

Advertisment

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 830 crore in Hooghly district, he highlighted key initiatives, including the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, the Jayrambati–Barogopinathpur–Maynapur rail line at Singur, an Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal, a Road Over Bridge, and the launch of a modern electric catamaran in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister underscored the Centre’s sustained investment over the last 11 years to expand the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port near Kolkata, noting that roads constructed under the Sagarmala scheme have significantly improved port connectivity.

“India is focusing on multi-modal transport, integrating ports, river waterways, highways, and airports to enable seamless movement, reduce logistics costs, and cut travel time,” he said, adding that hybrid electric boats will support greener river transport.

Highlighting recent developments in railway infrastructure, PM Modi recalled that the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train was inaugurated from West Bengal on Saturday, along with the introduction of nearly six new Amrit Bharat Express trains. On Sunday, three more Amrit Bharat Express trains were flagged off, including a service connecting Bengal to his parliamentary constituency, Kashi, as well as trains to Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at visiting Hooghly following his stop in Malda, emphasising that these initiatives strengthen the government’s commitment to the development of eastern India and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.