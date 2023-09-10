PM Modi Formally Hands Over G20 Presidency to Brazil

At the closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty that the suggestions we have received be reviewed once again so as to see how their progress can be sped up. I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20. We can review the topics decided in this Summit, in that virtual session.I hope you all will connect in the virtual session.With this, I declare the conclusion of G20 session."