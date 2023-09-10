PM Modi Formally Hands Over G20 Presidency to Brazil

On the final day of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday.
During the closing ceremony of G20 Summit, PM Modi handed over the gabel to the president of Brazil.
PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Brazilian President Lula da Silva and hand over the presidency gavel to him."
However, it may be noted that the handing over is symbolic as India is still the president till November 2023. The formal takeover of the presidency by Brazil will take place in December this year.
At the closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty that the suggestions we have received be reviewed once again so as to see how their progress can be sped up. I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20. We can review the topics decided in this Summit, in that virtual session.I hope you all will connect in the virtual session.With this, I declare the conclusion of G20 session."