PM Modi Highlights Significance of Charaideo Moidam in 'Mann Ki Baat'

During his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of Charaideo Moidam of Assam in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. This significant recognition marks the 43rd UNESCO site from India and the first from the Northeast region.
"Charaideo Moidam, often referred to as the "shining city on the hills," served as the first capital of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for nearly 600 years from the 13th century to the early 19th century. The Moidams, or burial mounds, are an integral part of the region's heritage, symbolizing the reverence for the departed kings and dignitaries of the Ahom Empire. These mound-like structures, covered with soil, contain one or more chambers beneath them, preserving the mortal remains and valuables of Ahom royalty," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the historical and cultural significance of Charaideo Moidam, highlighting its unique tradition of ancestor worship and community rituals. He stated, "Charaideo means a shining city on the hills. This was the first capital of the Ahom dynasty. The people of the Ahom dynasty traditionally kept the mortal remains of their ancestors and their valuables in the Moidam."
The Prime Minister also drew attention to the broader legacy of the Ahom dynasty, noting the empire's principles and beliefs that sustained its long reign. He recalled his earlier visit on March 9, 2023, where he unveiled the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan. "The warrior is celebrated for his indomitable courage and bravery, particularly during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, where he led the Ahom forces to a decisive victory against the Mughals," added the Prime Minister.
Modi shared his experience of participating in the spiritual tradition of the Ahom community during the unveiling ceremony at .
It is to be noted that the recognition of Charaideo Moidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is expected to draw global attention and significantly boost tourism in Assam. PM Modi expressed his hopes that more tourists would visit this historic site, encouraging people to include Charaideo in their future travel plans.
In his address, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of taking pride in one's culture for national progress. The inclusion of Charaideo Moidam in the UNESCO list is a step towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Assam and the Northeast region.