PM Modi Highlights Significance of Charaideo Moidam in 'Mann Ki Baat'

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the broader legacy of the Ahom dynasty, noting the empire's principles and beliefs that sustained its long reign. He recalled his earlier visit on March 9, 2023, where he unveiled the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan. "The warrior is celebrated for his indomitable courage and bravery, particularly during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, where he led the Ahom forces to a decisive victory against the Mughals," added the Prime Minister.

Modi shared his experience of participating in the spiritual tradition of the Ahom community during the unveiling ceremony at Lachit Borphukon Maidam .