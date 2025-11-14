PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on 125th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, on his 125th birth anniversary, celebrated as Children’s Day.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister remembered Nehru’s role in India’s freedom struggle and his efforts in building the nation after independence.

“Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

Fondly called “Chacha Nehru,” he was known for his love for children and his vision for a modern India. He worked to shape the country’s democracy, education system, and scientific progress, leaving a legacy that still inspires Indians today.

As the nation celebrates Children’s Day in his memory, people remember Nehru not just as a leader, but as someone who believed in nurturing young minds and building a brighter future for the country.

