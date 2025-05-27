PM Modi Honours Bhuj’s 1971 War Heroines Who Rebuilt Bombed Airstrip in 72 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bhuj on Monday, paid a heartfelt tribute to the courageous women who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war by rebuilding the Bhuj airbase airstrip in a mere 72 hours after it was bombed by Pakistan.

The tribute came in stark contrast to the present-day scenario in Pakistan, where the Rahim Yar Khan airbase remains non-operational even 17 days after it was targeted by India on May 9, with a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) still in place and extended to June 6.

Honouring the 300 women—mostly from rural backgrounds—who restored the Bhuj airstrip under fire and enabled the Indian Air Force to resume critical operations, PM Modi invited several of these heroes on stage. Now elderly, the women blessed the Prime Minister and presented him with a Sindoor plant. Modi, visibly moved, vowed to plant it at his official residence, calling it a symbol of sacrifice and national pride.

“Just remember 1971—these brave mothers and sisters defeated Pakistan with their spirit and determination. They rebuilt the airstrip in just 72 hours, allowing us to continue our attacks. Today, it is my fortune to receive their blessings," said Modi during his address in Bhuj. “This sapling will grow into a banyan tree at the PM House.”

The women’s heroic efforts during the 1971 war turned the tide in India’s favour, marking a decisive moment in the conflict. The reconstruction of the airstrip, despite being a highly dangerous and laborious task, demonstrated unmatched patriotism and courage.

One of the women, Kanbai Shivji Hirani, also expressed strong sentiments regarding Pakistan's recent actions, including the terror attack in Pahalgam. She urged PM Modi to take strict action and echoed a demand for halting food and water supplies to the neighbouring country.

“In Bhuj, I was overwhelmed to receive the blessings of the brave women of Kutch who displayed unmatched courage in 1971,” the Prime Minister later wrote on X (formerly Twitter), amplifying the nation’s recognition of their sacrifice.

The visit and the tribute come at a symbolic time, further underlining India’s resilience and commitment to honouring those who have selflessly contributed to the nation’s security.

