PM Modi Honours Kargil War Heroes on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. He attended the Shraddhanjali Samaroh, heard the Gaurav Gatha briefing on the Kargil War by NCOs, and visited the Amar Sansmaran: Hut of Remembrance and Veer Bhoomi.
The Prime Minister virtually witnessed the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh. This project includes a 4.1 km long twin-tube tunnel at around 15,800 feet on the Nimu–Padum–Darcha Road, aiming to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world, facilitating swift military movement and fostering economic development in Ladakh.
In his address, PM Modi remarked that Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the immortal sacrifices made for the nation. He recalled his visit to the soldiers during the Kargil War and saluted their bravery. Highlighting Pakistan's deceit during the conflict, he emphasized India's commitment to truth, restraint, and strength.
The Prime Minister condemned terrorism, asserting that Pakistan has repeatedly faced defeat and continues to engage in proxy wars. He affirmed that India will overcome all challenges to development in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. With the upcoming five-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Modi highlighted the progress in Jammu & Kashmir, including G20 meetings, infrastructure development, and renewed tourism.
PM Modi also emphasized the significance of the Shinkun La Tunnel in connecting Ladakh with the rest of the country year-round, easing the hardships faced by the region's residents. He highlighted the government's increased budget for Ladakh, covering roads, electricity, water, education, and employment.
Discussing defence reforms, the Prime Minister mentioned the Agnipath Scheme, aimed at keeping the forces young and battle-ready. He criticized past governments for neglecting defence modernization and highlighted the current government's efforts to upgrade military technologies and support the Indian defence industry. He also addressed the successful implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme.
Concluding his address, PM Modi dedicated the victory of Kargil to the nation, emphasizing that it is a festival of pride and self-respect. He saluted the brave soldiers on behalf of the entire country.
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, accompanied by the Vice Chiefs of the three Services and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff. Singh, through a post on X, remembered the indomitable spirit and courage of the Kargil war soldiers, stating that their valour and patriotism ensured India's safety and will continue to inspire future generations.
The Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Dras were attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Dr) B D Sharma (Retd), Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three Service Chiefs, veterans, and Veer Naris.