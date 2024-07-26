PM Modi Honours Kargil War Heroes on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. He attended the Shraddhanjali Samaroh, heard the Gaurav Gatha briefing on the Kargil War by NCOs, and visited the Amar Sansmaran: Hut of Remembrance and Veer Bhoomi.