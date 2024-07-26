Unsung Heroes: The Naga Regiment's Bravery in Kargil War

In the annals of Indian military history, the Kargil War of 1999 stands as a testament to the courage, valour, and sacrifice of its soldiers. As the nation celebrates the Rajat Jyanti (Silver Jubilee) of the victory of Indian Armed Forces over the inimical ambition of Pakistan in the treacherous terrain of Kargil, Drass, Batalik and Mushkoh. Among the numerous regiments that participated in the conflict, the Naga Regiment carved out a distinguished legacy through its pivotal role in various operations.
Formed in 1970, the Naga Regiment, comprising soldiers from the North-Eastern states of India, primarily Nagaland and adjoining states, brought with them not just formidable combat skills but also a deep-rooted sense of loyalty and bravery. During the Kargil War, their contributions were crucial in several key battles that turned the tide against the infiltrating Pakistani forces. Two battalions of the Naga Regiment participated in the conflict.
1 NAGA reached Dras on 11 May 1999, becoming the first battalion of Indian Army to be inducted in Kargil, after the information regarding the Infiltrators was scanty and the situation still unfolding. Battalion was tasked to evict the infiltrators. The patrols were launched immediately to probe the snow-clad mountain tops. In, Jun 1999 while the Tololing was being attacked, 1 NAGA was tasked to provide firm base to 2 Rajputana Rifles, Capt Kenguruse was part of it, and also to prevent the enemy from inducting reinforcements. After capture of Tololing, 1 NAGA was assigned to capturecaptured the enemy post BLACK TOOTH a neighbouring hill feature. During the fierce battle Sepoy Asuli Mao was conferred the Vir Chakra and Subedar Heni Mao was awarded the Sena Medal Gallantry for their acts of valour in this operation. Sepoy Asuli Mao was later fatally wounded in another operation during OP Vijay.
By mid Jul 1999 1 NAGA secured the PIMPLE complex which was later renamed as the Naga Hill, dedicated to great determination and fortitude of the Naga soldiers. However, Pt 5060 still had enemy presence. The battalion volunteered to capture the same. A daring daylight attack was launched on Point 5060 and the area was finally cleared of all intruders. The battalion suffered 10 fatal casualties and 52 Non-fatal casualties. Naik (later Naib Subedar) Khusi Man Gurung and Sepoy Asuli Mao were conferred the gallantry award of Vir Chakra. Subedar (later Honorary Captain) Heni Mao, Havildar Tam Bahadur and Captain Vijay Kumar (RMO) were awarded the Sena Medal and Captain S Ashok was Mentioned-in-Dispatches. In recognition of the achievements of the Battalion, it was awarded the Northern Command Unit Appreciation, Battle Honour ‘DRAS’ and Theatre Honour ‘KARGIL’.
On 27 June 1999, another battalion of Naga Regiment, 2 NAGA was inducted in the Mashkoh Valley after a successful Counter Insurgency Operation tenure in Northern Kashmir. On being tasked for the offensive task the unit captured Twin Bump as Part of Pt 4875 complex and in a daring day light operation, raided enemy mortar position resulting in a large number of enemy casualty and capture a huge quantity of arms, ammunition, equipment and documents. During the operation while 155 mm Bofors Guns were firing in direct role and battalion was on the firm base. Before, they were launched four enemy artillery shells landed on the firm base eight soldiers lost their lives instantly.
Despite hostile terrain and heavy enemy firing, the battalion moved up under the speculative fire from the enemy. It achieved total surprise to approach the Twin Bump and after an intense fire fight continued the Twin Bump complex was successfully captured.
After the successful capture of TWIN BUMP feature on 07 July, a patrol was tasked to exploit Western Spur on morning of 08 July 1999. The patrol discovered an enemy Mortor Position which was effectively engaging own troops and having large quantity of ammunition that was subsequently destroyed facilitating advance of own troops.
The unit lost 18 personnel and 10 were injured. Huge quantity of Arms, Ammunition & Equipment were recovered. For its action the unit was awarded with one MVC, one VrC, one YSM, five SM, eight Mention in Despatch, two COAS Commendation Card and five Army Commander Commendation Cards.
The Chief of Army Staff honoured the unit by awarding the ‘Unit Citation’. On termination of ‘OP VIJAY’, the unit was the first Battalion to occupy defences in Mashkoh Valley. For exemplary courage displayed during ‘OP VIJAY’ the unit was awarded ‘BATTLE HONOUR - MASHKOH’ and ‘THEATRE HONOUR - KARGIL’ by the President of India.
In yet another heroic deed Captain N. Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumous), Son of Nagaland and Hero of Kargil War made supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay while remains etched in valorous memory. On 28 June 1999, at Lone Hill, Drass sector as the commander of a leading platoon, he was assigned the task to recapture the black rock post located at an altitude of 16000 feet and freezing temperature of -10o Celsius. Leading a critical mission, he displayed unwavering courage under intense enemy fire. His selflessness and determination epitomize the sacrifices made by countless heroes during the conflict, embodying the spirit of dedication and service to the nation. Captain N. Kenguruse's bravery continues to resonate, a tribute to his indomitable spirit and sacrifice.
Despite facing steep terrain, adverse weather, and well-entrenched enemy positions, the soldiers of the Naga Regiment displayed exceptional bravery and determination. The courage and resolve displayed by these soldiers in the face of adversity earned them widespread admiration and respect from their comrades-in-arms and military leaders alike. Beyond their combat prowess, the Naga Regiment also played a significant role in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering operations. Operating in harsh and inhospitable terrain, often under the constant threat of enemy fire and adverse weather conditions, they provided vital information that proved instrumental in planning and executing successful military strategies.
The legacy of the Naga Regiment's service during the Kargil War continues to inspire future generations of soldiers. Their indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to duty uphold the finest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces. As we commemorate the heroes of Kargil, let us remember and honor the brave soldiers of the Naga Regiment who played a pivotal role in securing our nation's borders and defending its honor.
The Naga Regiment's role in the Kargil War stands as a testament to their bravery, professionalism, and sacrifice. Their actions exemplify the highest ideals of military service and serve as a source of pride for the nation.