Unsung Heroes: The Naga Regiment's Bravery in Kargil War

1 NAGA reached Dras on 11 May 1999, becoming the first battalion of Indian Army to be inducted in Kargil, after the information regarding the Infiltrators was scanty and the situation still unfolding. Battalion was tasked to evict the infiltrators. The patrols were launched immediately to probe the snow-clad mountain tops. In, Jun 1999 while the Tololing was being attacked, 1 NAGA was tasked to provide firm base to 2 Rajputana Rifles, Capt Kenguruse was part of it, and also to prevent the enemy from inducting reinforcements. After capture of Tololing, 1 NAGA was assigned to capturecaptured the enemy post BLACK TOOTH a neighbouring hill feature. During the fierce battle Sepoy Asuli Mao was conferred the Vir Chakra and Subedar Heni Mao was awarded the Sena Medal Gallantry for their acts of valour in this operation. Sepoy Asuli Mao was later fatally wounded in another operation during OP Vijay.