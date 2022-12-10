Ishan Kishan Scripts History, Scores Fastest Double Century in Men’s ODIs

Team India’s young batsman Ishan Kishan smashed a breathtaking double hundred in the third ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday.

With this, Ishan Kishan has become the seventh batter in the world to achieve the feat and fourth from India after Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag.

Ishan hit 24 fours and 10 sixes in his blitzkrieg knock and he fell for 210 in the 36th over with India having 305 runs on the board.

Kishan was batting on 199 when he faced the last ball of the 35th over bowled by senior Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The bowler managed to send down a good yorker, but Kishan dug it out and guided the ball towards cover for a single.

As he reached the special landmark, the aggressive left-hander Kishan had arms aloft, took off his helmet and punched the air in jubilation, while also letting out a roar.

With this inning, the opener threw in his hat for the openers slot with the ODI World Cup in sight. He had Virat Kohli at the other end for company and the duo celebrated the big moment with a short dance.

Kishan broke the world record held earlier by West Indies great Chris Gayle, of slamming the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup.