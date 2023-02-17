PM Modi Inaugurates 'Aadi Mahotsav' to Showcase Vibrant Tribal Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Tribal showcase 'Aadi Mahotsav'.

Highlighting the efforts of Government to promote tribal products, Narendra Modi said that the Centre is working continuously to ensure that the demands for products made by Adivasis should increase.

PM Modi after inaugurating the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi said, “Events like Aadi Mahotsav that are connected to the tribal community have become a campaign for the country. I myself have become a part of several such programmes. The tribal community’s development and welfare is also a matter of personal relations and sentiments for me."

Modi further said that he had spent his life’s formative years serving his Adivasi brothers and sisters in the entire tribal belt from Umargam to Ambika ji in Gujrat too.

“Their lifestyle taught me about our culture, traditions, and heritage a lot,” PM Modi said.

He further added, “Tribal products should reach maximum market, their recognition should increase, their demand should increase, the government is continuously working in this direction as well."

The prime minister also underlined the fact that at present, over 3000 ‘Van Dhan Vikas Kendras’ have been established in different states of the country.

He said, “More than 3000 ‘Van Dhan Vikas Kendras’ have been established in different states of the country. Today the government is giving MSP on about 90 minor forest products."

“Today, more than 80 lakh self-help groups are working in different states, in which more than 1.25 crore members are our tribal brothers and sisters and a large number of them are our mothers and sisters," Modi added.

He also acknowledged that over the last couple of years, events like ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ that are connected to the tribal community had become a campaign for the country.