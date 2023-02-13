Mizoram to Get North-East India’s First Racing Track

Mizoram will soon get access to Northeast India’s first of its kind motor racing track.

A Memorandum of Agreement has been signed between the Mizoram State Sports Council and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), which comes under the Ministry of Power, to build the REC– MSSC Motorsports Race Track and Sports Complex in Mizoram.

Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte, Lawmawma Tochhawng MLA & Vice Chairman HPC, Er H. Lalzirliana,MLA & Road & Infrastructure Board Vice Chairman, Dr K. Pachhunga, MLA & Vice Chairman, Bamboo Development Board on Saturday visited the ongoing construction for MSSC-REC Motorsports Racing track in Lengpui. They were accompanied by Mizoram Motorsports association and Lengpui VC and NGO members.

A short function was held where John Tanpuia Secretary MSSC gave a report on the project and said it is being financed through REC’s CSR fund of 750 lakhs. They also received a sanction of 800 lakhs from SASCI.

The racing track is 2.17kms long and 12 meters wide. Initiatives are ongoing to prepare it as per international standards. Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte spoke at the function where he thanked J. Lalhmingliana and family for donating the land called as Joseph Zosangliana Complex.

It will be highly valued the concerned department officers and contractors should give due attention to the project, he said. The constituency MLA Er H. Lalzirliana spoke at the program saying he was happy to see a major development taking place in his constituency and said he hopes they will work with maximum efforts.