PM Modi Inaugurates India Energy Week 2024, Emphasizes Sustainable Energy Goals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India Energy Week 2024 in Goa today, marking the commencement of the nation’s largest energy exhibition and conference.
The event aims to unite the entire energy value chain to drive India’s transition towards sustainable energy goals. During the inauguration, the Prime Minister convened a roundtable discussion with global oil & gas CEOs and experts.
Addressing the audience, he highlighted Goa’s vibrant atmosphere and its significance as a venue for discussions on sustainability and environmental consciousness.
Amidst India’s economic growth, with a GDP rate surpassing 7.5 percent in the first half of the financial year, the Prime Minister emphasized India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing economy. He underscored projections by economic experts anticipating India’s ascent to the third-largest global economy. The Prime Minister outlined India’s energy landscape, including its status as the third-largest energy, oil, and LPG consumer, fourth-largest LNG importer and refiner, and the fourth-largest automobile market, with a burgeoning demand for electric vehicles (EVs).
Moreover, he discussed India’s strategy to meet the doubling energy demand by 2045 and highlighted efforts to ensure affordable fuel and universal electricity coverage. The Prime Minister elucidated on the government’s infrastructure investments, particularly allocating 11 lakh crore rupees in the recent Budget for energy sector development. He emphasized reforms driving domestic gas production and initiatives to increase the percentage of gas in the primary energy mix. These endeavors are anticipated to attract significant investments, fostering India’s energy capacity expansion in the coming years.
All the top energy companies of India in all discipine were there as about 30,000 people are suppsoed to visit it as there are 4000 delegated and 400foreign delegates in the event which is trying to put India in world energy map strongly.