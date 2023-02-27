PM Modi Inaugurates Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday.

PM Modi will also inaugurate water supply projects worth Rs 2,500 crores in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts of Karnataka.

"Today, Shivamogga got its own airport. It was a long-standing demand here and it has now been fulfilled. The airport is grand and beautiful. It represents a unique blend of Karnataka's tradition and modern technology," the prime minister said.

Addressing a public rally post the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport, he said the airport will also inspire them to chase their dreams.

He further said, "I am privileged to have this opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth thousands of crores for the development of Karnataka. Today, Shivamogga has got its own airport. It is beautiful and grand. This airport will inspire the state's youth to chase their dreams.”

Later in the day, he will hold a road show in Belagavi, and security checks are being conducted ahead of his road show.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar visited Channamma Circle to review the security preparations.

"Tight security has been undertaken in the backdrop of the Prime Minister's program. Police personnel have been deployed along the road show route. 6 Superintendent of Police (SPs), 11 Additional SPs, 28 DSPs, 60 inspectors, 22 KSRP squads, and a total of 3 thousand personnel deployed for security. It will be a 10.7 km road show," said Alok Kumar.

Implemented under the Centre's flagship 'Jal Jeevan Mission, the water supply projects will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts, according to a press release.