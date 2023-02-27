UP: 3 Killed as Bus Turns Turtle on Yamuna Expressway

At least three persons were killed and several others sustained critical injuries after a speeding double-decker bus rammed into a divider and turned turtle on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the incident took place when the bus was heading towards Delhi from Bihar.

The district officer Pulkit Khare informed that three people died on spot while more than a dozen were grievously injured adding that 30 people were evacuated from the bus.

After receiving information regarding the accident, top officials of district administration and police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Last Saturday, one person was killed on-spot in a road accident after the bus in which he was travelling collided head-on with truck in Assam’s Kaliabor.

According to sources, the bus was en route Jagun in Tinsukia district from Guwahati when the accident took place in Kaliabor.

Following the collision, the bus had lost its control and fell into deep ditch.

In the accident, the person, identified as Jintu Bora, died on spot. He was a resident of Dergaon.

Several others travelling in the bus also sustained injuries.